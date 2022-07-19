Chennai couple forces woman to sell oocyte at Tambaram hospital, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested a couple for allegedly forcing a woman to sell oocytes at a private hospital in Tambaram. The victim was separated from her husband and sought shelter at her friends' house, after which the couple forced her to donate the eggs.

The 22-year-old victim with a postgraduation degree is married and has a two-year-old child. "A few months ago, her husband physically assaulted her and she lodged a complaint at the local police. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence and released after a few days," said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the victim sought shelter at the house of her friend, Iswarya (24) in Tiruvottiyur, along with her child. Ishwarya’s husband Sooraj Kanna has pending criminal cases against him in three different police stations, the police said.

"While the couple took care of the victim and her daughter initially, they started to ill-treat her later. They forced her to do all the chores and treated her like a servant," said the police, quoting the complaint. The couple then asked the victim to sell her oocytes to a private fertility clinic in Tambaram.

The police said they forced the victim to take a health check-up through an agent. "The couple forced her to donate the eggs. Frightened for her life, the victim informed her husband, who asked her to return home," said the investigating officer.

Though the victim escaped from the house, the couple found her and physically assaulted her. The victim lodged a complaint at the Thiruvottiyur police station on Sunday.

They arrested the couple under IPC 350 (criminal force) among other charges. They were remanded in judicial custody. A senior police officer said that they are inquiring at the private clinic and have launched a hunt for the agent.

