Singara Chennai 2.0: 20 crematoria to get makeover soon

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to upgrade 20 crematoria and also construct eight new ones, under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. In addition to the 10 crematoriums being upgraded now, the corporation has now identified 28 others, based on their condition, to be upgraded to LPG-based.

Other than improving the facilities, the spaces will also be beautified, by improving the landscapes and seating facilities, said officials. Estimates are being prepared by corporation officials. Except Royapuram and Kodambakkam zones, all other zones are to get upgraded or new crematoriums.

Two crematoriums in Thiruvottiyur, one in Manali, three in Madhavaram, two in Tondiarpet, three in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, one in Ambattur, two in Anna Nagar, one in Teynampet, two in Valasaravakkam, one in Alandur, two in Adyar, two in Perungudi and three in Sholinganallur have been identified under the new project.

"Over the last two years, we have been upgrading crematorium as and when need arose. From the pandemic until now, we have spent around Rs 100 crore in renovating and improving crematoriums so that we were able to manage during the peak of the pandemic," said a senior corporation official.

The civic body had already undertaken renovation work in Mylapore worth Rs 25 lakh, in Ambattur worth Rs 25 lakh and in T Nagar worth Rs 40 lakh based on the need when the pandemic touched its peak a year ago.

Now, the Moolakothalam crematorium and Kasimedu crematorium in North Chennai is to be renovated at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore and Rs 61 lakh respectively, apart from others. The tender for renovating the Moolakothalam crematorium has already been floated and will be finalised by the end of the month, said corporation officials.

"In Moolakothalam, the space adjacent to the burial ground is now used by young people to engage in anti social activities. The safety aspects should be improved so that this remains a dignified space," said V Kamalakannan, a resident of the area.

The Otteri burial ground is also to be converted to an LPG faculties at a cost of Rs 31 lakh.

