Six people arrested for two murders in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested in two interlinked murders near Sevvapet. A special police team arrested four people on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a man near Sevvapet on Monday. The man, identified as Gokul (21), was killed in retaliation for a murder on Sunday. Two other accused, Selva and Stalin, linked to the Sunday murder were arrested, on Monday. Police said, Gokul who was about to surrender to police was murdered by Ajith, Sunil, Sathish and Venkatachalam on Tuesday close to Krishna Canal. Police said that Gokul was killed in retaliation to the murder of Velu (30) who was allegedly stabbed by Selva on Sunday at a bar near Sevvapet. Three special police teams were formed. On Monday, Selva and Stalin were arrested. Two separate cases of murder were filed. Probe is on.