Woman from Chennai's Royapuram kills drunk and abusive husband

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman identified as Muthulakshmi from Royapuram was arrested for murdering her drunk and abusive husband. The man was identified as M Saravanan (41). After killing Saravanan, Muthulakshmi called her mother-in-law and apologised for the act.

According to the police, Muthulakshmi and Saravanan got married 18 years ago and they have three children. Police said Saravanan was addicted to alcohol and harassed his wife. "Muthulakshmi's father had died a few months ago and Saravanan was not allegedly invited for the ceremony by her family, which created a friction. On Monday, Muthulakshmi's uncle died in Royapuram and Saravanan picked up an argument with her mother and brother, during the funeral," said a police officer.

When the couple reached home, Saravanan demanded she get her share in the family property and hit her. Muthulakshmi called her mother-in-law, Dhanalakshmi, and explained the situation. Since it was late, Dhanalakshmi told her she would take care of the issue the next morning.

However, Muthulakshmi who couldn't bear the beating, strangled Saravanan. After realising Saravanan was dead, Muthulakshmi called her mother-in-law and asked for forgiveness, said the police. The woman was booked on murder charges and produced before a magistrate.

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman identified as Muthulakshmi from Royapuram was arrested for murdering her drunk and abusive husband. The man was identified as M Saravanan (41). After killing Saravanan, Muthulakshmi called her mother-in-law and apologised for the act. According to the police, Muthulakshmi and Saravanan got married 18 years ago and they have three children. Police said Saravanan was addicted to alcohol and harassed his wife. "Muthulakshmi's father had died a few months ago and Saravanan was not allegedly invited for the ceremony by her family, which created a friction. On Monday, Muthulakshmi's uncle died in Royapuram and Saravanan picked up an argument with her mother and brother, during the funeral," said a police officer. When the couple reached home, Saravanan demanded she get her share in the family property and hit her. Muthulakshmi called her mother-in-law, Dhanalakshmi, and explained the situation. Since it was late, Dhanalakshmi told her she would take care of the issue the next morning. However, Muthulakshmi who couldn't bear the beating, strangled Saravanan. After realising Saravanan was dead, Muthulakshmi called her mother-in-law and asked for forgiveness, said the police. The woman was booked on murder charges and produced before a magistrate.