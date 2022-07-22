Home Cities Chennai

'Spiritual & Cultural Eco-Park' could come up on Chennai's East Coast Road soon

According to the tender notice, the project may include leisure spaces overlooking the waterfront such as cottages, food court, and a view tower.

A view of the East Coast Road. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has floated a tender for preparing a master plan for developing a 'Spiritual and Cultural Eco-Park' on East Coast Road (ECR). Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan had made the announcement to develop the park jointly with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) in the Assembly in May.

According to the tender notice, the project may include leisure spaces overlooking the waterfront such as cottages, food court, and a view tower. Building access facilities such as walkways to the waterfront will also be part of the plan. 

The project will also include entertainment avenues such as boating rides, activity zones for children and adults, glow parks, themed sculptures, souvenir shops, and open air theatres. The park has been proposed to be built on 223.16 acres of land on the ECR belonging to the Nithyakalyana Perumal Thirukovil. The Rs 200-crore project will be funded by the State government.

Sandeep Nanduri, director of tourism and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), said the list of components of the park are just indicative. "The master plan will be prepared based on architects’ inputs. We have called for tenders to identify good architectural consultants who will come up with a master plan and also suggest the various components that could be included," Nanduri said.

The TTDC has come out with the proposal as the site is packed with tourists on weekends, and introducing entertainment activities will turn it into a great tourist destination, he said. All environmental approvals will be obtained and project work will start only after getting all the clearances, Nanduri added.

Boating & food court

The project may include cottages, a food court, view tower, walkways to the waterfront, boating, activities for children, glow parks, souvenir shops, and open air theatres

