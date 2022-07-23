CBSE Class X, XII results: Chennai region stands third in pass percentage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, recorded 97.79 per cent pass in CBSE Class XII board exam and 98.97 per cent in Class X exam as per the results declared on Friday.

The region recorded the third highest pass percentage in the country after Trivandrum and Bengaluru in both the classes. Tamil Nadu achieved 99.58 per cent pass in Class X and 97.85 per cent in Class XII. The Class XII pass percentage of Chennai region was 99.77 per cent in 2021 when board exams were not conducted owing to the pandemic. In 2020, the pass percentage was 96.17 per cent.

In 2020, too, the board exams were interrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and many students could not write Business Studies, Computer Science and Informatics Practices papers. Instead of rescheduling the exams, the board took the average marks obtained in the three best out of the four performed subjects and awarded marks for the cancel led papers.

Of the 56,922 Class XII students, who registered for the exam in Tamil Nadu, 56,862 wrote the exam and 55,639 aced it. This includes 25,457 (98.24 per cent) girls and 30,182 (97.52 per cent) boys.

