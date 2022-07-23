Former techie arrested in Chennai's Korattur for stealing jewellery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old techie who lost his job recently and allegedly turned to theft to meet his expenses was arrested in Korattur on Thursday. The police said, S Prem Kumar from Munnar in Kerala, a BE graduate, was working at a firm in Ambattur. Five months ago he was sacked.

Unable to meet his expenses, Prem Kumar resorted to stealing. On Wednesday morning, Kumar reached a jewellery shop on MTH Road in Padi. "He spent around 30 minutes looking at the jewellery. He asked the staff to show him several chains and bracelets and when nobody was watching, he pocketed a two-sovereign gold chains," said a police officer.

He then left claiming that he would come back with his mother to buy a chain. He walked out without any problems. While placing back the jewellery, the staff noticed a chain was missing and immediately informed the owner Mittalal (60).

Though the staff chased Prem Kumar, he managed to flee. Based on a complaint, Korratur police arrested Prem Kumar after sifting through CCTV footage. He was remanded in judicial custody.

