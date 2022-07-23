Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu Idol Wing retrieves 4.5-ft Nataraja idol from Chennai's Manali market

While the ASI has ascertained that the idol is indeed made of panchaloha, the Idol Wing has approached the IGCAR for further validation.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

DGP (Idol Wing CID) Dr K Jayanth Murali with the retrieved Nataraja idol in Manali

DGP (Idol Wing CID) Dr K Jayanth Murali with the retrieved Nataraja idol in Manali. (Photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID seized a 4.5-feet Nataraja idol, believed to be the third largest Nataraja idol in Asia, from Manali in Chennai on Thursday. While the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has ascertained that the idol is indeed made of panchaloha, the Idol Wing has approached the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) for further validation.

According to officials, the accused Parthiban, from whose premises the idol was seized, did not possess any document of its ownership. An investigation is under way to find the temple from which it was stolen and who stole it, they added.

In 2017, a woman from Alwarpet had approached the ASI requesting a non-antiquity certificate for the idol as she wanted to ship it to Germany.

The ASI suspected the idol to be an antique and denied the request. The whereabouts of the idol was, however, unknown. Last week, the Wing received information that the idol was still in Chennai and traced it to the iron and steel market in Manali.

"We have reasonable grounds to believe that it is an antique panchaloha idol which could be dated back to the early Chola period or the transition period of Pallava and Chola. It could be at least 1,200 years old. We have sought the expertise of ASI, Delhi and IGCAR in Kalpakkam to establish its antiquity and the panchaloha nature of the idol," said DGP (Idol Wing CID) K Jayanth Murali.

The miscreants who couldn't uproot the heavy idol severed it at the base and later reconstructed the base with iron and steel, added the officer.

‘May belong to Chola era’

Last week, the Wing received information the idol was still in Chennai and traced it to Manali's iron and steel market. "We have grounds to believe it is an antique, and can be dating back to the early Chola period or transition period of Pallava and Chola," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manali market Tamil Nadu Idol Wing ASI Panchaloha
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp