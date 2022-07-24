Regular water supply remains on ‘bucket’ list in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Chennai has been receiving frequent rains and major reservoirs are full, residents of Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar in Pulianthope are struggling to get water supply. They have been complaining about irregular water supply for at least a decade.

“We stopped receiving water about 20 years ago. Residents were dependent on hand pumps, but the government removed the pumps and built plastic tanks. Instead of repairing the water pipelines, they forced us to depend on tankers,” said S Selvaraj, secretary, Pulianthope Podhunala Sangam (Residents’ Welfare Association).

There are about 35 water tanks for over 900 families in the area. Metro Water lorries fill the tanks on alternate days, and residents have to walk to the tanks and fill water. “No consideration is given even to the elderly, or those who live on the third floor without a lift. All of us have to carry buckets of water from the tanks,” said P Krishna, a resident. Residents said most of the tanks don’t have lids, some are broken, and the water isn’t fit for drinking.

Besides, when it rains for a couple of hours, the area gets flooded with knee-deep water. “Water gushes into our homes as well, and since we can’t go out either, we request our neighbours for water. Recently, a cow died when it stepped on a live wire. It’s scary to go out even to fetch water,” said Praveena, another resident.

When contacted, a Metro Water Board official said, “The pipelines are old and damaged. We need to repair them to supply water. For now, we will ensure uninterrupted supply through water tankers.”

CHENNAI: Though Chennai has been receiving frequent rains and major reservoirs are full, residents of Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar in Pulianthope are struggling to get water supply. They have been complaining about irregular water supply for at least a decade. “We stopped receiving water about 20 years ago. Residents were dependent on hand pumps, but the government removed the pumps and built plastic tanks. Instead of repairing the water pipelines, they forced us to depend on tankers,” said S Selvaraj, secretary, Pulianthope Podhunala Sangam (Residents’ Welfare Association). There are about 35 water tanks for over 900 families in the area. Metro Water lorries fill the tanks on alternate days, and residents have to walk to the tanks and fill water. “No consideration is given even to the elderly, or those who live on the third floor without a lift. All of us have to carry buckets of water from the tanks,” said P Krishna, a resident. Residents said most of the tanks don’t have lids, some are broken, and the water isn’t fit for drinking. Besides, when it rains for a couple of hours, the area gets flooded with knee-deep water. “Water gushes into our homes as well, and since we can’t go out either, we request our neighbours for water. Recently, a cow died when it stepped on a live wire. It’s scary to go out even to fetch water,” said Praveena, another resident. When contacted, a Metro Water Board official said, “The pipelines are old and damaged. We need to repair them to supply water. For now, we will ensure uninterrupted supply through water tankers.”