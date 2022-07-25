Chennai Corporation to award teachers for centums

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To encourage Corporation schools to perform better in the next academic year, the civic body is planning to award headmasters and teachers of schools that record centum results in Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations.

While 760 students (503 boys and 257 girls) failed the Class 12 examinations this year, 1,558 students (1,106 boys and 452 girls) failed in Class 10. Of the 70 high and higher secondary schools functioning under the corporation, none of them recorded centum in Class 12 while only one school produced 100 per cent results in Class 10 in the results declared in June. Only 13 schools each in Class 10 and Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of more than 90.

In a first, Mayor R Priya recently held a meeting with headmasters of the 70 schools regarding measures needed to improve the learning and teaching ability of students and teachers respectively. While the Corporation schools have more girls when compared to boys, several boys failed to impact the results negatively.

During the meeting, headmasters said several boys took up part-time jobs during the lockdown, due to which they could not devote time to studies. We have also decided to counsel parents in such cases to improve the results, said elected representatives. In order to motivate the teachers and provide them with an incentive, awards will be instituted in the name of the CM.

Apart from improving the infrastructure of schools, the Corporation has also decided to fill around 50% of vacancies in schools by temporary appointments through parents' teachers’ associations, said sources.

