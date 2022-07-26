Home Cities Chennai

69 Anna university toppers to get gold medals worth Rs 35 lakh

According to varsity officials, till 2018, students were presented gold-coated medals, which contained only two grams of gold.

Published: 26th July 2022 02:57 AM

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Anna University is set to award 69 toppers of various undergraduate programmes with gold medals worth Rs 35 lakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be handing them the medals on July 29, during the convocation ceremony.

“The toppers will be awarded medals weighing 10 grams each,” said Vice-Chancellor R Velraj. Of the 69 medalists, 31 are from the varsity’s four campuses while the rest are from affiliated colleges.

According to varsity officials, till 2018, students were presented gold-coated medals, which contained only two grams of gold.  However, the system of presenting real gold medals was introduced during the tenure of then vice-chancellor MK Surappa.

“The convocation is nothing less than a festival. Last year, due to Covid-19, only toppers were allowed to attend the event. But this time, all will be participating,” said K Sridhar, a student. 

Comments

