CB-CID to investigate death of Class 12 girl in govt-aided school

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 12 girl from Tiruvallur district was found dead in her hostel room on Monday morning. Residents of her village, staging a road roko, claimed the school management had provided ambiguous information about the girl’s death and alleged it was suspicious. The case has been transferred to CB-CID.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Lavanya* (17) from Thekkalur in Tiruttani, was studying in a government-aided school at Kilacheri village in Mappedu. She resided in a school hostel with 120 girls. Police said her parents were daily-wage labourers.

“On Monday, Lavanya had told her friends she would come late to school. As she did not come to class, the staff checked up on her and found her body in the hostel room,” said police. The body was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem. After preliminary probe, police said no suicide note was retrieved from the hostel. “Lavanya had not gone home for a month. Her friends also said that she had been gloomy for few months,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, residents staged a protest blockading the road in Tiruttani. “The villagers allege that the initial information they received was that the girl died by suicide. Later, they heard she died of illness and in the afternoon, they were told she took her life,” said a police source.

Her kin refused to take the body. “Our daughter is not someone who would take her life,” a family member told media. A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC. Deputy Inspector General of Police M Sathiyapriya told media that CB-CID officers are investigating the incident.

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police P Cephas Kalyan said, “Based on the recent High Court order, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. We request people not to spread rumours to help to maintain law and order. Police force was deployed in the mortuary, the girl’s village and the school to avoid untoward incidents.”

*name changed

(Aid for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

