Home Cities Chennai

CB-CID to investigate death of Class 12 girl in govt-aided school

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Lavanya* (17) from Thekkalur in Tiruttani, was studying in a government-aided school at Kilacheri village in Mappedu.

Published: 26th July 2022 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Thekkalur village in Tiruttani stage a road roko on Monday morning after a Class 12 girl was found dead in a government-aided school | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A Class 12 girl from Tiruvallur district was found dead in her hostel room on Monday morning. Residents of her village, staging a road roko, claimed the school management had provided ambiguous information about the girl’s death and alleged it was suspicious. The case has been transferred to CB-CID.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Lavanya* (17) from Thekkalur in Tiruttani, was studying in a government-aided school at Kilacheri village in Mappedu. She resided in a school hostel with 120 girls. Police said her parents were daily-wage labourers. 

“On Monday, Lavanya had told her friends she would come late to school. As she did not come to class, the staff checked up on her and found her body in the hostel room,” said police. The body was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem. After preliminary probe, police said no suicide note was retrieved from the hostel. “Lavanya had not gone home for a month. Her friends also said that she had been gloomy for few months,” said a senior police officer. 

Meanwhile, residents staged a protest blockading the road in Tiruttani. “The villagers allege that the initial information they received was that the girl died by suicide. Later, they heard she died of illness and in the afternoon, they were told she took her life,” said a police source. 

Her kin refused to take the body. “Our daughter is not someone who would take her life,” a family member told media. A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC. Deputy Inspector General of Police M Sathiyapriya told media that CB-CID officers are investigating the incident.

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police P Cephas Kalyan said, “Based on the recent High Court order, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. We request people not to spread rumours to help to maintain law and order. Police force was deployed in the mortuary, the girl’s village and the school to avoid untoward incidents.”

 *name changed

(Aid  for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Student suicide CB-CID
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp