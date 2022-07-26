Home Cities Chennai

Self-defence on Guru Nanak College curriculum

Published: 26th July 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Drawing inspiration from Velu Nachiyar, erstwhile queen of Sivaganga, who set up Udayal Padai or women’s army to regain her kingdom from the British, the Guru Nanak College in Velachery has created a women’s brigade and plans to include the programme in its curriculum.

In the first phase, the college has created Udayal Padai of 300 girls, who have been trained in self-defence, and legal and psychological studies. The college has signed an MoU with an NGO, PENN, to train students. Udayal Padai will be launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, during the golden jubilee celebration of the institute.

“The initiative aims to empower girls. We also wanted to make them aware of the rich history of our State and the brave deeds of Velu Nachiyar,” said principal MG Ragunathan. The classes started with the support of PENN in April.

“We want our students and faculty to be physically and mentally strong. PENN has chalked out the programme wherein along with self-defence, women are trained to spot signs of abuse and legal remedies available. Even psychological counselling is being provided,” said Uma Devi, coordinator of the brigade.

