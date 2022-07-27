44th Chess Olympiad mascot Thambi takes over Tamil Nadu

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: The boards have been set, a brand new venue constructed and spirits held high as Chennai dons itself in monochromatic checks to welcome teams from around the world for the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022. Russia may have been the first choice as hosts but the city has not held back its enthusiasm from the revamp of Napier Bridge and the touch up on Metro doors to the chess-themed murals splashed across the walls of the state.

For the international tournament, 349 teams from 187 nations will be visiting Chennai, breaking previous records of participation. Madagascar was the first country to be welcomed by the veshti-sattai-adorning mascot Thambi. 

The matches will take place at the newly constructed (within a month), 43,000 square feet temporary area and a main hall at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center, that will accommodate up to 1,400 competitors at a time.

While world-renowned grandmasters like Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, and Francisco Vallejo Pons will take on the board, our eyes will be scanning for local talent like grandmaster Gukesh D, and R Praggnanandhaa as well.

TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu, Martin Louis, Ashwin Prasath, Sriram R,  KK Sundar, Karthialagu, Senbaga Pandiyan, and MK Ashok Kumar make their moves across the chequered state to capture everything white, black and strategic.  

