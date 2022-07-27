Home Cities Chennai

PM Modi to reach Chennai tomorrow for Chess Olympiad inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad here at a grand event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28.

Published: 27th July 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

The 44th Chess Olympiad will commence in Chennai on July 28 and go on till August 9, 2022.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad here at a grand event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28. The 44th Chess Olympiad will commence in Chennai on July 28 and go on till August 9, 2022.

The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 187 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad so far. India is also fielding its biggest ever contingent in the competition, comprising 30 players across six teams.

According to the tentative schedule, the PM will arrive at Chennai airport at 4.45 pm by an IAF flight from Ahmedabad. He will meet the dignitaries and leaders of political parties for 35 minutes and reach the INS Adyar helipad at 5.45 pm by air. From there, the PM will reach Nehru stadium by road.

After inaugurating the Olympiad, he will stay at Raj Bhavan. AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and leaders of the BJP State unit are likely to meet him. The next day, after attending the 42nd convocation of Anna University here, the PM will leave Chennai at 11.55 am by an IAF flight.

The city police have made various security arrangements across the city ahead of PM’s visit. A total of 22,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed in a five-tier security arrangement. The city police have been conducting security operations, searches and vehicle checks at various locations. Further, they have banned the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on Thursday and Friday.

