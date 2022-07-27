The mastitis mandate

Home Cities Chennai

Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissues which leads to an infection that results in tenderness and pain.

Breastfeeding
By Dr Jayashree Jayakrishnan
CHENNAI:  Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissues which leads to an infection that results in tenderness and pain. Mastitis during breastfeeding, if identified early, can be treated and get relief from the symptoms. 

What is mastitis?

Mastitis is typically caused due to prolonged engorgement of milk ducts, with infectious components from the entry of bacteria through skin breaks which leads to inflammation. A hard lump due to blocked duct are usually pale, sore, tender and redness in appearance. It is necessary that the blocked ducts be treated immediately to prevent the progression to mastitis. The lactating mother should not stop feeding and should do expression of breastmilk in between the feeding, if necessary. If the lumps fail to get cleared within 12 hours and the mother develops a chill, body shivers or pain, fever, then consult an obstetrician/gynaecologist/breast surgeon.

Signs and symptoms

Early diagnosis is the key to prevent future complications. For which it is important to be aware of the symptoms.

  •  Flu like signs like fever, pains, and tiredness
  •  Warm body
  •  Breast tissue thickening or tender lump in one or both the breasts
  •  Breast swelling
  •  Red patches in wedge-shaped pattern
  •  Burning sensation or pain while feeding

Causes
There are risk factors which might increase the probabilities of developing the disease. 

  •  Incorrect breastfeeding (latch) technique and inefficient withdrawal of breastmilk from the breast is one of the main reasons to develop mastitis.
  •  Inefficient withdrawal during breastfeeds or even wrong usage of breast pump with improper flange sizes will lead to milk ducts getting clogged and result in the formation of tender lumps. There are chances for infection to set in.
  •  Milk blister is a spot of thickened milk at the tip of the nipple opening, it is painful too. It blocks the flow of milk and result in mastitis which further leads to abscess.
  •  Putting pressure on the breast by wearing tight cloths like brassieres will restrict milk ducts and lead to lump formation.
  •  Weakened immune system due to poor nutrition will make you vulnerable to mastitis infection.
  •  Previous infection and smoking also led to mastitis infection.

Treatment
If you are diagnosed with mastitis, your primary physician will prescribe antibiotics that are safe for both you and your baby. Milk itself is not affected due to the infection. Hence, more than antibiotic, the other best way to treat this is nursing the baby continuously. It helps in efficient withdrawal of milk from the breast and prevents lump formation. Your health expert might also suggest a painkiller to help to ease the discomfort and continue breastfeeding. In addition to those, you may also try these self-care tips. 

  •   Taking plenty of fluids and getting ample rest.
  •   Alternating the breast at each feeding.
  •   Try hand-expressing after the breastfeeds, if breast is heavy.
  •   Increase feeding frequency to avoid milk supply drop and recovery time.
  •   Maintain a regular feeding. If there are long feeding gaps, if there is heaviness in breast.
  •   Lukewarm water fermentation on breast and cold packs for pain before feeding or expressing. You can also take a lukewarm shower.
  •   Gently massage the affected breast area while breastfeeding or during pumping.
  •   Avoid tight clothes and wear correct-fitting tops.

Treating mastitis early is important. If you feel that it’s time to wean, have consultation with your primary physician to discuss on gradual weaning as abrupt weaning may result in mastitis. If the infection left untreated symptoms can get worse and an abscess can form. Visit your gynaecologist or lactation skill support expert if the symptoms do not clear up promptly and for guidance.

The writer is a lactation skill support expert at Fortis Malar, Adyar.

