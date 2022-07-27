Home Cities Chennai

Three schoolchildren drown in separate incidents near Chennai

Three teenagers drowned in separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy drowned in an agricultural well near Tiruttani on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three teenagers drowned in separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy drowned in an agricultural well near Tiruttani on Monday. He had jumped inside the well to take a bath.

According to Tiruttani police, the boy was identified as M Suryaprakash, a Class 12 student. On Monday, Suryaprakash, along with a couple of his friends went to bathe in an agricultural well near Tiruttani. They had gone to the well as their school was shut for half a day due to a local festival.

Suryaprakash, who jumped into the well, started struggling and could not stay afloat. His friends informed the Tiruttani fire services, but they could not rescue him. His body was sent to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for postmortem.

In the second incident, two 17-year-old boys drowned in the Kolappancheri lake near Avadi. According to Vellavedu police, three friends had gone for a swim and one of them survived. The deceased were identified as S Sanjeevan and N Arul Arayan. The third person was identified as S Praveen Venkatesan. All three were classmates at a private school near Avadi.

On Monday evening, the trio went to Kolappancheri lake for a swim. Sanjeevan and Arul Arayan went to a deeper part of the lake and drowned. Praveen Venkatesan got out of the lake and informed the Poonamalle fire department, who rushed to the spot. They recovered bodies of Sanjeevan and Arul Arayan and sent them to Thiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem.

