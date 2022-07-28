Testing time for teachers as GCC students fare poorly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corporation is planning to pull up details of teachers' attendance and tests conducted, once every fortnight in an attempt to improve the performance of corporation schools. “Every time a school performs poorly, the students and their intent to learn are immediately called into question. However, we thought we must ensure that the school and its teachers are giving them the best possible resources," a senior corporation official said.

The reviews will be conducted by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The performance of corporation schools, especially in Class 10 had dropped this year when compared to pre-pandemic scores. The Class 10 pass percentage was 75.8% whereas the schools had secured 92.4% in 2018-2019. The corporation school at Goyathope recorded a pass percentage of 46.43% and the one in Lloyd's Road recorded a 0% pass percentage. In Class 12, Kalyanapuram Corporation School recorded a pass percentage of 32.5%.

"While we are also planning to introduce incentives for schools that perform well, it is also necessary to monitor teachers and their methods," said a corporation official. The civic body has also encouraged teachers to give students homework so that they cultivate continuous learning habits and develop the skill of learning independently.

The city corporation recently held meetings with headmasters of corporation schools to identify and assess the issues faced by students. The buildings department of the civic body has also taken up the renovation of around 20 school buildings. Classrooms are being transformed to smart classrooms for classes 1 to 12 with digital instruction boards that will have links and videos of several topics. While this is now being done for 28 schools, more schools are to be taken up.

