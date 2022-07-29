Home Cities Chennai

Has taken steps to evict Adyar bank encroachments: TN govt to HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that steps had already been taken to evict encroachments made on the banks of Adyar river in Chennai and its suburbs.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Adyar river. (Representational Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that steps had already been taken to evict encroachments made on the banks of Adyar river in Chennai and its suburbs.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran made the submission before a bench of justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Citizens Forum came up for hearing. T he additional advocate general said necessary action was taken under the rivers restoration project to clear the encroachments on stretches, for which no stay order was in force, and relocate the families affected by such action.

As per his request, the high court bench ordered the court registry to tag the case along with similar ones on waterbody encroachments. S Krishna Kumar, founder trustee of the Citizens Forum, in his petition stated that encroachments made on the river affect its health and prevent free flow of water, thereby flooding the entire city as well as affecting the safety and health of the people on the banks.

Given the critical nature of waterbody encroachment and considering the approaching monsoon, it is necessary that an immediate action be taken to address the issue and prayed for an order directing the State government authorities concerned to evict the encroachers from the banks of the Adyar river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp