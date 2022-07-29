Has taken steps to evict Adyar bank encroachments: TN govt to HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that steps had already been taken to evict encroachments made on the banks of Adyar river in Chennai and its suburbs.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran made the submission before a bench of justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Citizens Forum came up for hearing. T he additional advocate general said necessary action was taken under the rivers restoration project to clear the encroachments on stretches, for which no stay order was in force, and relocate the families affected by such action.

As per his request, the high court bench ordered the court registry to tag the case along with similar ones on waterbody encroachments. S Krishna Kumar, founder trustee of the Citizens Forum, in his petition stated that encroachments made on the river affect its health and prevent free flow of water, thereby flooding the entire city as well as affecting the safety and health of the people on the banks.

Given the critical nature of waterbody encroachment and considering the approaching monsoon, it is necessary that an immediate action be taken to address the issue and prayed for an order directing the State government authorities concerned to evict the encroachers from the banks of the Adyar river.

