9-year-old dies in roof collapse, two injured near Walajabad

A nine-year-old boy was killed and two others suffered injuries when the roof of their house collapsed near Walajabad on Thursday night.

Published: 30th July 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A nine-year-old boy was killed and two others suffered injuries when the roof of their house collapsed near Walajabad on Thursday night. The boy was identified as L Netaji, a Class 4 student of a private school near Walajabad.

The police said on Thursday night, Netaji’s family went to sleep at their house in Ayyampettai in Kancheepuram district. Netaji’s father Loganathan, a silk weaver, and his mother were sleeping on the first floor of the house while Nethaji, his grandmother Anjalai and a relative, Malavika, were sleeping on the second floor.

Late into the night, a portion of the second floor roof fell on Netaji, Anjalai and Malavika. They were trapped under the debris. On hearing the noise, the neighbours rushed in to help them. The three were rescued and rushed to Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where Netaji succumbed early on Friday.

Anjalai and Malavika are in the ICU, said the police. Walajabad police registered a case and began an investigation. A revenue department inquiry is also on, said the police.

Trapped under debris
Late into the night, a portion of the second floor roof fell on Netaji, Anjalai and Malavika. They were trapped under the debris. They were later rescued and sent to a hospital

