Anti-poaching watcher loses eye in sloth bear attack inside MTR

CHENNAI: An anti-poaching watcher from a tribal community suffered permanent disability in the line of duty inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in The Nilgiris district. Worse, the State government hasn’t provided a basic insurance cover, which has been a long pending demand of the temporary frontline staff working with the forest department.

M Mari (30), one of the three anti-poaching watchers who were injured in a sloth bear attack on July 27, lost vision in his right eye completely, with doctors saying “nothing can be done”. He is being treated for other wounds. Although doctors said there was no life risk, recovery would take a long time and there was a danger of diminishing vision in his left eye as well.

TNIE visited Mari’s tribal hamlet in Masinagudi on Friday and met his relative S Dinesh, who said how the lack of insurance cover has left the family’s future in a lurch. “Mari has two young children, aged 4 and 2. Without one eye and a possibility of losing sight in the other, his employment opportunities have been robbed. Mari completed 10 years as an anti-poaching watcher and was due for promotion as a forest watcher, a permanent government job.

The State government should help the family by providing employment for his wife.” The MTR buffer alone has 134 temporary frontline staff. Several people get injured annually in elephant and sloth bear attacks. Despite this, there is no insurance cover. D Venkatesh, field director at MTR, said, “In another 10 days, all temporary frontline staff will be provided insurance cover.

We have finalised the plan. Mari’s hospital expenses will be taken care of by the forest department using MTR Foundation funds.” D Boominathan of WWF India said the State should consider providing uniform group insurance for all temporary frontline staff attached to the forest department. “We have a tie-up with the Apollo Hospitals and Mari’s treatment will be provided for free.” Meanwhile, forest staff of all four ranges in the MTR buffer are collecting funds to support Mari’s family.

