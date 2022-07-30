Chess Fever Grips Twitter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and Mahabalipuram, not to mention all of Tamil Nadu, are agog with excitement over the Chess Olympiad 2022. And it’s no different with the participants who have flown in from around the world, some of whom can barely contain their excitement, and have chosen to share it with the world through Twitter.

From the mascot ‘Thambi’, the chessboard designs on Napier bridge right down to the official reception, the food, the accommodation and the culturally rich Mahabalipuram area, they’ve all found mention in tweet after tweet by visiting chess players.

The arrangements made for the event, particularly the opening ceremony complete with a concert by the Sunshine Orchestra, have wowed just about anyone who has made it to the event. Here is a selection of tweets capturing the excitement of the two-week-long event.

