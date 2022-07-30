Home Cities Chennai

CM Stalin writes to PM, seeks help to hold Beach Games

Published: 30th July 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Just as the Chess Olympiad is underway on Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin sought the Union government’s cooperation in conducting the Asian Beach Games in Chennai in January 2024. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Thanking the Prime Minister for inaugurating the Olympiad here and for extending all assistance for conducting the event, the Chief Minister recalled that the Olympic Council of Asia’s administrative council, at its meeting held at Tashkent on May 6, had, in principle, accepted to conduct Asian Beach Games in Chennai in January 2024. 

The Chief Minister also recalled that on May 23, 2022, he had written a letter to the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister in this regard. Since the guaranteeing free passage for the participants to Asian Beach Games along with other guarantees is to be submitted to the Olympic Council of Asia by the end of September, the Chief Minister has requested Modi to give instructions to the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry to issue these guarantees.

TAGS
Asian Beach Games MK Stalin
Comments

