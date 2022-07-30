Home Cities Chennai

Multi-level parking at Chennai airport likely to be opened on August 15

The MLCP will be more akin to the Delhi Airport model; however, it will be more advanced as it will house a retail facility, cinema and mall.

PIC: MArtin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The trial run for the much-awaited multi-level car parking (MLCP) at the Chennai Airport has been delayed due to statutory approvals and it is likely to be put into use by August 15, according to airport director Dr Sharad Kumar.

Dr Kumar said the plan was to put the MLCP into use from August 1. However, due to the need for statutory approvals, we have postponed it. The MLCP will be more akin to the Delhi Airport model; however, it will be more advanced as it will house a retail facility, cinema and mall. Dr Kumar said the mall and retail facility will also open on August 15.

However, PVR theatre could be delayed as it requires approval from State. It is likely to open on September 15. It will have five screens, two food courts, retail shops, kids engagement stores and bars and restaurants.

Not only that, the airport will be the first in country to have multi-modal connectivity as passengers can take the road, suburban train or metro. The airport has planned the MLCP with a vision for next 15 years to ease traffic congestion.

