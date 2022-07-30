Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu to host global tiger summit in October

TN Global Tiger Summit in partnership with the government of India will be held in Chennai from October 17 to 19.

Published: 30th July 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of TN Global Tiger Summit | Twitter)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After hosting the 44th Internation Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will again grab global attention in October as it is set to host the Global Tiger Summit. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said, “I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise TN Global Tiger Summit in partnership with the government of India in Chennai from October 17 to 19, as a fitting tribute to Tamil Nadu’s pioneering efforts in tiger conservation.

Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India’s tiger population, with 264 tigers as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).” Additional Chief Secretary of Environment and Forest Department Supriya Sahu said, “This will be a landmark event and a detailed action plan is being prepared. We will invite people from 13 tiger range countries, exchange information and co-learn best management practices.” She said the State government will work closely with the NTCA.

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has the highest tiger population of close to 110 in Tamil Nadu. Field Director D Venkatesh said the number may go up further. “We had several sightings of tiger cubs. The exact number will be known shortly. A survey has been completed and details were submitted to the NTCA. MTR has had no incident of poaching for the last 10 years.

With more than 34 anti-poaching camps, this tiger reserve is well protected.” Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that the State government was also working on the Palar Wildlife Sanctuary proposal in Erode. About seven forest ranges will be combined, where 15-18 tigers were recorded.

2. Kalakad-Mundanthurai 83.59%
3. Sathyamangalam 79.69%
4. Mudumalai 75.78%
Kerala 90.23%

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Tiger Summit TN Global Tiger Summit National Tiger Conservation Authority
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp