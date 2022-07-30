Tamil Nadu to host global tiger summit in October

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: After hosting the 44th Internation Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will again grab global attention in October as it is set to host the Global Tiger Summit. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said, “I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise TN Global Tiger Summit in partnership with the government of India in Chennai from October 17 to 19, as a fitting tribute to Tamil Nadu’s pioneering efforts in tiger conservation.

Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India’s tiger population, with 264 tigers as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).” Additional Chief Secretary of Environment and Forest Department Supriya Sahu said, “This will be a landmark event and a detailed action plan is being prepared. We will invite people from 13 tiger range countries, exchange information and co-learn best management practices.” She said the State government will work closely with the NTCA.

I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with GOI at Chennai in October 2022 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/maSe5J5JKj — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 29, 2022

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has the highest tiger population of close to 110 in Tamil Nadu. Field Director D Venkatesh said the number may go up further. “We had several sightings of tiger cubs. The exact number will be known shortly. A survey has been completed and details were submitted to the NTCA. MTR has had no incident of poaching for the last 10 years.

With more than 34 anti-poaching camps, this tiger reserve is well protected.” Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that the State government was also working on the Palar Wildlife Sanctuary proposal in Erode. About seven forest ranges will be combined, where 15-18 tigers were recorded.

2. Kalakad-Mundanthurai 83.59%

3. Sathyamangalam 79.69%

4. Mudumalai 75.78%

Kerala 90.23%

