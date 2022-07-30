Home Cities Chennai

Two asphyxiated inside Perungudi well

Two men, including the house owner, died allegedly of asphyxiation while cleaning a ring well in Perungudi on Friday. 

Published: 30th July 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two men, including the house owner, died allegedly of asphyxiation while cleaning a ring well in Perungudi on Friday. According to Thoraipakkam police, the deceased were identified as V Kalidas (67) and A Saravanan (49), the house owner.

The police said for the past few days, a bad odour was emanating from water in the seven-feet well of the house located in Annai Sathya Nagar, Kallukuttai near Perungudi. Saravanan had called his friend Kalidas from Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai to help clean the well. The police said Kalidas was usually employed as a manual scavenger.  

On Friday afternoon, Kalidas reached Saravanan’s house. First, Kalidas entered the well and Saravanan was inside the house. When there was no sign of Kalidas after a while, Saravana went to check on him and saw Kalidas lying unconscious in the well and he immediately jumped in to save Kalidas.

Saravanan also inhaled the poisonous gas and fell unconscious. In the impact, he sustained a severe blow to his head. When other people in the house noticed both men lying unconscious inside the well, they called for an ambulance. After a medica exam, the ambulance staff declared them dead.

Their bodies were taken to Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem. Thoraipakkam police registered a case and are conducting an inquiry.

Failed rescue attempt
First, Kalidas entered the well. When there was no sign of Kalidas after a while, Saravana went to check on him and saw Kalidas lying unconscious in the well and immediately jumped in to save Kalidas. When others saw both men lying unconscious, they called for an ambulance. The ambulance staff declared them dead

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asphyxiation
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp