Two asphyxiated inside Perungudi well

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men, including the house owner, died allegedly of asphyxiation while cleaning a ring well in Perungudi on Friday. According to Thoraipakkam police, the deceased were identified as V Kalidas (67) and A Saravanan (49), the house owner.

The police said for the past few days, a bad odour was emanating from water in the seven-feet well of the house located in Annai Sathya Nagar, Kallukuttai near Perungudi. Saravanan had called his friend Kalidas from Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai to help clean the well. The police said Kalidas was usually employed as a manual scavenger.

On Friday afternoon, Kalidas reached Saravanan’s house. First, Kalidas entered the well and Saravanan was inside the house. When there was no sign of Kalidas after a while, Saravana went to check on him and saw Kalidas lying unconscious in the well and he immediately jumped in to save Kalidas.

Saravanan also inhaled the poisonous gas and fell unconscious. In the impact, he sustained a severe blow to his head. When other people in the house noticed both men lying unconscious inside the well, they called for an ambulance. After a medica exam, the ambulance staff declared them dead.

Their bodies were taken to Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem. Thoraipakkam police registered a case and are conducting an inquiry.

