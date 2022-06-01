STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-member gang abducts real estate broker, held

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 10-member gang that allegedly kidnapped a real estate broker from his house in Mangadu on Monday was arrested at Attur near Salem. Police recovered the four-vehicle used in the alleged kidnap.

According to Mangadu police, the broker was identified as Suresh Kumar (48). On Monday evening, a 10-member gang arrived at Suresh Kumar’s house. Under the pretext of a business deal, the group began a conversation and later threatened him with knives.

The gang then tied him and before fleeing in a car told his family to arrange Rs 1 crore for securing his release. Based on the complaint lodged by the family, four special teams were formed to nab the culprits. The police traced Suresh Kumar using his mobile location. A special team rushed to Attur and rescued Suresh Kumar and arrested the gang. They were later brought to Chennai.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that the group kidnapped Suresh Kumar as his cousin had borrowed `1 crore from them and failed to return it. 

