STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Damal residents demand subway across NH

For over 500 families of Damal Colony in Kancheepuram, crossing the Chennai-Bengaluru NH is nothing short of a nightmare. 

Published: 01st June 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A procession crossing the Chennai-Bengaluru NH to reach the crematorium | express

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For over 500 families of Damal Colony in Kancheepuram, crossing the Chennai-Bengaluru NH is nothing short of a nightmare. Residents said, the anganwadi, ration shop, milk co-operative society and crematorium are located in Ambedkar Nagar, which is on the northern side, while an elementary school, temple and a private company, where several of them work, are on the southern side.

“Currently, the highway is being expanded into an eight-lane road. It’ll become more difficult for locals to cross the road once it is completed. Students risk their lives by crossing the NH,” said Su Shanmugam, Damal panchayat president.

Three years ago, a 13-member group who came in a mini-van to attend a funeral were killed after their vehicle was hit by a bus. “Since that accident, we repeatedly petitioned the district administration demanding a subway. While the officials initially promised to put up a traffic signal, now they are refusing to do that also. We plan to stage a road roko soon,” said Guhan, a resident.

People lament that even for accessing the crematorium they have to cross the highway, thus risking their lives. Meanwhile, the State Highways Department officials said they forwarded the demand to the National Highways Authority of India but are yet to get a reply regarding the subway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp