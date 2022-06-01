Making campuses queerious 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A queer person’s life can be an emotionally exhausting roller-coaster ride filled with multiple stages of processing, right from identifying the true self and accepting the transition to coming out to loved ones at various points in time. As a kid, I was not aware of terminologies to label the changes that my body underwent. And, my mind refused to accept that I was a certain way.

All I knew was that I identified with a gender that is different from my assigned sex. I remember being caught red-handed by a neighbour, while I was checking myself out in the mirror wearing my mother’s accessories and clothes in her absence. Both of us were shocked, for different reasons, and didn’t know how to respond.

Remaining closeted took a toll on my physical and mental health. I spent my childhood days binge-watching documentaries on trans people and their journeys. Their stories gave me hope and confidence. A Vellore native, I moved out of my hometown to Bengaluru to prepare for NEET as I felt the city was more welcoming. After clearing the exams, I joined a medical college in Perambalur and the pandemic happened around the same time.

Despite being stuck within four walls, I found solace in the Clubhouse sessions hosted by queer members. I boldly identified myself as a non-binary and interacted with members of my community. It encouraged me to come out to my best friends and a couple of professors from college who’ve been supportive. Taking the smallest of steps boosted my morale and brought my health back on track after battling clinical depression.

Recognition & responsibility

At that time, I got an opportunity from Dr L Ramakrishnan (vice president of SAATHII), who I met during a Clubhouse session, to participate in the panel on sharing my experience as a queer medical student hosted by several organisations including NACO, UNDP and more, in December 2021, and in ‘Medical spaces and trans inclusion’ at the TransCare Med Ed National conference on May 5. I got visibility, and I publicly came out as non-binary for the first time. I was happy to network with trans-identifying doctors, who are just a handful in the country.

According to the Supreme Court of India’s National Legal Services Authority judgement of 2014 (National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India), trans persons are entitled to reservations. Though Tamil Nadu has led the trans rights movement ahead of the rest of the states in India, it surprises me that the state is yet to implement the one per cent horizontal reservation in colleges and institutions for trans people.

Medical colleges must also make an attempt to hire people with other identities under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella because it is their human right to work in a safe environment and also, their presence can help challenge stereotypes, and give strength to people who are closeted. But, the foundation for that has to be laid in college. The National Medical Commission’s advisory had asked medical colleges to stop using textbooks with homophobic content and that could be a good place to start with. I recently had a chance to suggest changes to the medical curriculum to make it queer affirmative.

Dr Prabha Chandra a doctor from NIMHANS responsible for the framing of a modified psychiatry curriculum that’s queer-inclusive for the National Medical Commission replied to an urgent request I made through Dr Ramakrishnan of SAATHII to remove Ego Dystonic Homosexuality (EDH) out of the modified psychiatry curriculum that was used as a loophole to perform conversion therapy which was banned by Madras High Court and prohibited by Indian Psychiatric Society.

Also, the F66 classification of EDH has been removed from ICD 11 which has come into effect from February 2022. That was one of the happiest moments of my life when I actually was able to create an impact that might save many lives from conversion therapy. The very fact that I was able to change queerphobic content in the psychiatry curriculum while I was still in the second year of my college feels surreal.

Big dreams for better lives

That said, something as basic as setting up a self-support group for the community is a distant dream due to a lack of support from college administration, opposition from parents, and closeted students who fear bullying and harassment. Unless the management allows anonymity to queer students, nothing is possible. Faculty sensitisation must happen before they are expected to sensitise cis-het students with the help of queer medical students and NGOs. I’ve been spreading the word about guidelines on what to do for LGBTQIA+ medical students in Tamil Nadu and other states in case they’re ragged or harassed physically/mentally/verbally by any authority on the basis of gender or sexual orientation, as mandated by the National Medical Commission.

The anti-ragging body will keep your identity anonymous. There are three designated prosecutors in every district who are trained to attend to such cases. The superintendent of police of my district is also very queer-affirmative. I never hesitate correcting homophobic/transphobic people despite the repercussions. Queerphobic slurs are as bad as casteist slurs as they target the marginalised community.

For an outsider, it might come across as though all is rosy within the medical fraternity, but no. Sometimes even doctors fail to understand the difference between gender and sexual orientation, something that anybody from the community might know of. Without understanding the lived experiences of queer students, cis-het doctors will not know how to offer patient care in a way that is respectful, beneficial, and free of trauma-inducing elements.

Many doctors are oblivious to how to treat queer people and judge them with regard to accessing sexual health services. This ignorance continues because the curriculum does not incorporate new legal developments that have a bearing on patient care. Abuses are hurled at us if we point out these problems on social media as the majority of doctors take offense. Times are changing and so must our attitude. We have some major misconceptions at the grassroots. Coming from the medical fraternity, we have all the more responsibility to lead the movement.

Vignesh Dhananjayan, a third-year non-binary medical student, discusses the importance of trans inclusion in medical spaces, concerns regarding queerphobia in the curriculum, and measures to be implemented to make campuses queer-affirmative

(As told to Vaishali Vijaykumar)