Tambaram Commissioner of Police retires after 31 years of service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram Commissioner of Police (CoP) M Ravi retired on Tuesday after 31 years of service. During his farewell parade, Ravi asked his subordinates to treat the public with respect and said he would continue to serve the public. “We are not here to command but to serve the people... I am retiring with a heavy heart as I can no longer wear the uniform,” said Ravi. He shared the stage with his wife, daughters, and mother.

Chennai CoP Shankar Jiwal said Ravi stayed strong both physically and mentally. DGP C Sylendra Babu said: “Ravi and I were classmates in college. With sheer determination, Ravi tried civil services exams from 1987 and cracked it in 1991. Ravi’s house in Delhi was a refuge for civil service aspirants who did not have enough facilities to prepare for the exam.”

A 1991-batch IPS officer, Ravi started his career as SP in Nagapattinam. He was the first CoP of Tambaram police commissionerate. As SP-Government Railway Police, Ravi was instrumental in busting the ‘Biscuit Bandits’, who stole valuables from people after offering them sedative-laced biscuits.