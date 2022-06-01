Tambaram Corp digitises road records

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram Corporation is in the process of mapping and digitising records of roads and assets. Once completed, it will ensure better use of the assets and also help in preparing work estimates easily.

Officials said, the corporation maintains over 3,000 roads in its limits. "Currently, we measure the roads manually to prepare estimates for relaying it. Following digitisation, details including their length and width eill be uploaded online and each will be given a unique code.

This will provide data accuracy and prevent alteration while preparing estimates. Similarly, assets are also being digitised," said M Elangovan, Corporation Commissioner. He added while digital records will be used for internal purposes for now, but it would be made available for the public later.

As Chengalpattu is one of the districts where the e-district project is being implemented, the digitisation was given priority. We were mapping roads and assets for a month and the process be over in few days. Assets such as parks and PHCs are being mapped, said officials.

As land belonging to the corporation is being identified under the exercise, the officials can identify lands for new projects. Tambaram Corporation was formed by merging five municipalities, five town panchayats and 15 village panchayats, some of local bodies had digital records which are being merged while new ones are being mapped, added staff.