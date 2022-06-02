STF inspects four high-rise buildings in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Task Force constituted to crackdown on illegal buildings across the city on Wednesday again inspected four high-rise buildings, according to Chief Planner C Prem Anand Surendran.

However, the planned STF inspection of 148 buildings, which are under scanner over fire safety norms could not take place. "We had submitted a letter to the fire safety department to coordinate the inspection," said Surendran.

This comes as a similar drive was carried out recently against 396 buildings which got approval after May 2021. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Member Secretary has vowed to carry out enforcement drives regularly as the strength of CMDA has been enhanced due to a new recruitment drive.