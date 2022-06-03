STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Efforts on to bring Madras Medical College to world's top 10 list: State Health Minister

Speaking at the convocation at the Madras Medical College (MMC) on Thursday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that steps are being taken to make it one of the top 10 colleges in the world.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Speaking at the convocation at the Madras Medical College (MMC) on Thursday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that steps are being taken to make it one of the top 10 colleges in the world. As many as 250 students received degrees in the 186th convocation of the college.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, to which Madras Medical College is attached, was started in 1664 as a small hospital to treat the soldiers of the British East India Company. In 1835, the medical college was started, making it one of the oldest colleges in the country, said the minister.

"Students who are graduating now belong to the batch just a year before NEET was introduced. Apart from degrees, they were given medals and certificates. World-famous doctors, including Muthulakshmi Reddy, one of the first women doctors, and Prof Saradha Menon, the country's first woman psychiatrist, graduated from this college," he added.

In the recent rankings, MMC stood at 60th place among the top 100 medical colleges across the globe. While its ranking has improved from 64, steps are being taken to make it one of the top 10 colleges, he said.

"The Chief Minister has allotted Rs 66 crore for constructing a separate neurology wing with all the equipment in RGGGH in this year’s budget. Equipment worth Rs 4 crore and Rs 15 crore will be procured to strengthen the cardiology department and kidney-related treatment respectively," said the minister.

In the history of medical colleges in India, Tamil Nadu will have a special place. Of the 578 colleges in the country, 70 of them are in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Clarifying his remark about north Indian students spreading COVID-19, he said that it is the duty of the government to safeguard the students no matter which state they are from. "As COVID cases have been increasing in other states, there is nothing wrong in saying we have to be cautious," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Medical College MMC top 10 Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp