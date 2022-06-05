Tag us on social media, get complaints resolved: Greater Chennai Traffic Police

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With social media gaining significance in all aspects of life, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have taken a cue. They are now active on most platforms and are resolving issues raised by residents online. They have also booked over 1,000 cases based on complaints received via social media platforms over the past 73 days.

E Sugumaran, a resident of Ayanavaram, posted a picture of old, rusted two-wheelers abandoned on the NMK Street on Twitter, and said the vehicles caused traffic congestion and posed a threat to life.

He also tagged the Greater Chennai Traffic Police. Just 18 hours later, the vehicles were removed and police tweeted a picture of the cleared street. These days, the GCTP are active on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook. They also have their own mobile app.

"Since March 20, we have been active on social media platforms to address problems of the public. We try to rectify the problems as early as possible. A team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Planning, receives notifications after people tag the official handles. We respond that action will be taken and then, send it to an inspector of the jurisdiction," said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Kapilkumar C Saratkar.

Once the issue is addressed, police also contact the complainant on social media with the news. Saratkar said they try to solve issues within 24 hours but delays do happen depending on the issues raised. "In case of abandoned vehicles, we trace owners through registration number. Sometimes the owner won't be identified, as some vehicles change hands several times and some owners don’t respond. In such cases, we try to send the vehicles to a yard or dispose of them at an empty space until further action," said Saratkar.

From March 20 to June 3, the Twitter handle of GCTP received 444 complaints and action was taken on 429 complaints. On WhatsApp, police have acted on 491 out of 511 complaints. Through GCTP app, they have disposed of 103 out of 104 complaints received.

Police are also booking cases based on complaints. Cases have been booked for traffic violations, rash driving, individual behaviour, helmetless driving, etc.