Music Academy opens admissions for advanced diploma

The classes will be held Monday to Friday (five days a week) from 8 am to 12.30 pm.

Published: 06th June 2022 11:41 AM

Madras Music Academy. (Photo | EPS/ AS Ganesh)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Music Academy Madras opens admissions for the first year of Advanced Diploma in Carnatic Music (Vocal). This is a three-year course with two semesters every year — mid July-November end and mid January-June end.

The classes will be held Monday to Friday (five days a week) from 8 am to 12.30 pm. Applicants should have minimum educational qualification of class 12 (successfully completed). Their age should be between 18 to 30 years.

They should be able to sing Varnams, Kritis, and have a reasonable level of Manodharma. Applicants should send an email of their bio-data giving full details of their musical training in the prescribed form. This can be sent to music@musicacademymadras.com; marking copies to ritharajan@gmail.com and soomty@gmail.com. The last date for submitting the application is June 30. 

