Glistening lake from afar, Putheri lake garbage dump up close

Putheri lake in Pallavaram is brimming this summer. However, a closer look reveals that the waterbody is filled with raw sewage and not water, said the locals.

Published: 07th June 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage mixed with water entering the Putheri lake in Pallavaram through a culvert | Ashwin Prasath

Sewage mixed with water entering the Putheri lake in Pallavaram through a culvert | Ashwin Prasath

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

While both the south and north ends of the lake were renovated at a cost of Rs 40 lakh in 2017 and 2018 respectively, the residents alleged garbage from the transfer station on the radial road was dumped into the waterbody in December 2020.

The stench from the lake is unbearable and we are not able to sit even inside our homes, said the residents. “I have been living in an apartment abutting the lake for 10 years now and we have never seen the lake overflowing during summertime. The stench is very strong this year and we can’t even keep our windows open,” said N Dhalakshmi, treasurer of Aishwarya Nagar Second Cross Street Welfare Association.

Putheri, which is located between Pallavaram Periya Eri and Keelkattalai Eri, is divided by the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. “The overflow from the Pallavaram Periya Eri enters the lake through two canals. The former is also filled with sewage.

The overflow from Periya Eri along with sewage from residential and commercial areas in Pallavaram, from Nagalkeni to a part of GST Road is reaching Putheri making the situation worse this year. There are several NGT cases pending regarding the dumping of garbage and letting sewage into the lake,” said David Manohar, an activist.

Due to the continuous flow of sewage, the underground water table has also been affected and residents are forced to dig more than 300 feet for sinking borewells. “We have not been able to use the water from the well in our house for several years due to the smell,” said V Fancy, who lives near the lake. Corporation officials said a lifting station has been set up near the lake to prevent the inflow of sewage from residential areas and pump it to the underground drainage system.

