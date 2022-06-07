Woman in Chennai ends life after losing 20 sovereigns, Rs 3 lakh in online gambling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after she lost 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 3 lakh of her sisters’ money in online gambling. The deceased B Bhavani, a resident of Manali New Town was working in a private healthcare firm in Kandanchavadi. Her husband Bakkiyaraj (32) is working in a tech company at Thoraipakkam and they have two children.

“During lockdown, Bhavani became addicted to online gambling,” said a senior police officer quoting her family. A few months ago, Bhavani mortgaged 20 sovereigns and lost the money in online gambling. On being confronted by her husband and family, Bhavani borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh each from her two sisters.

“However, she used the money to play. Four days ago, Bhavani confessed to her younger sister that she lost the money and promised not to play again,” said the police. At around 8.30 pm, Bhavani went inside her room to take a bath.

When she did not come out for a long time, her husband broke open the door and found her lying dead. The Manali New Town police registered a case and sent the body to the Stanley GH for autopsy. A probe is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).