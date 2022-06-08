A teenager’s trial: The inhumane price of humanity’s voice

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: What if the camel statue in front of us comes to life?,” questions a curious Abdul Kalam, while we’re seated on a bench at Sivan Park in KK Nagar on a mundane Monday evening. “It may struggle to survive in this geographical condition,” I instantly reply. “Instead, you can rescue it with the help of Blue Cross and take it home, right?” he replies, leaving me amazed.

But, this was quite expected of the 13-year-old, after a clipping of his interview created ripples on social media a couple of months ago. In it, the boy shared his thoughts on humanity and accepting everyone despite flaws and differences.

Setting an example

Since then, the little one’s profound opinion has largely been receiving bouquets, and a few brickbats, says his mother A Dilshad Begum. Why brickbat, one might wonder. “The overwhelmingly positive response garnered appreciation and recognition from our chief minister MK Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, political leader Thol Thirumavalavan, and the likes. But, not many know of the dark side. We were forced to vacate our previous home in Kannagi Nagar.

Some YouTubers spewed rumours about Abdul and projected it as political agenda behind his speech. His words and intentions were misconstrued and people in our neighbourhood spoke ill of us. What did the boy do to get so much hatred?” rues Dilshad, who relocated to the new Tamil Nadu Housing Board Quarters in Sivalingapuram, allotted by chief minister Stalin.

Following the unexpected turn of events, both Dilshad and her husband D Asmathullah have been left jobless. While Asmathullah was working at a butcher shop, Dilshad juggled as a substitute teacher in various schools. “Despite being an MSc, MPhil graduate, I’m being turned down at many interviews for my physical appearance and reasons I’m upset to even mention. ‘Teachers need to be well-built to handle a class of students,’ they said. I don’t know if such a rule exists. My husband is trying hard too but fate has been hard on us. We have four children and with each day, our plight is getting worse,” says Dilshad.

Abdul is pursuing class 8 at St Lazarus Middle School in RA Puram. He’s not the one to get bogged down by the uncertainties around him. Speaking of how life has changed post the viral video, he narrates, “People take selfies with me wherever I go. They often ask how I’m philosophical at such a young age but I don’t have an answer. I’ve picked up some good and bad from my parents. The one good thing that came from moving to different neighbourhoods is that I’ve amassed a big group of friends. My classmates have teased me for my protruding teeth and that upset me a lot. Yet, I only try to correct them and not develop enmity. That said, like any other child, I make mistakes too,” smiles Abdul, who aspires to become a policeman.

Life lessons

Dilshad, however, strongly believes that Abdul’s childhood days have shaped his perspective and ideologies. “Ours is an interfaith marriage but neither side of the family has accepted us completely. Abdul has grown up yearning for love since the age of five and the unpleasant circumstances have left a strong impact on his beliefs. Children are sharp and they observe everything. Sometimes I’m left speechless by his forward-thinking questions. Neither I nor society has answers for them,” shares Dilshad.

Putting their everyday woes behind, the couple wants to raise Abdul with kindness and affection for the greater good. “I was fortunate to demonstrate one of my Science projects during college days to our late former president APJ Abdul Kalam. He’s a big inspiration. Being his student, it’s been my dream to teach Science and share my knowledge with the rest of the world. I’ve taken many free tuitions for children who cannot afford it, but today I need a job to sustain my family. As the leader reiterates, children are the future of our nation. I’m doing my part by instilling good values in my child as a parent. After all the battles, all that’s left in me is hope,” she says.

