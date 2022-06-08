Decide on merits of YouTuber’s bail plea: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered a judicial magistrate to decide on the merits of YouTuber Karthik Gopinath’s bail application by June 8. Karthik was arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 34 lakh from the public to renovate temple statues,

Karthik Gopinath

The interim order was issued by Justice N Sathish Kumar during a hearing on Karthik’s motion to quash the FIR filed against him. The accused sent an application to the HR&CE department for permission to renovate the statutes with his own funds, but even before receiving approval, he began collecting funds from the public, according to the APP.

The counsel for the accused, V Raghavachari, denied the allegation. The court ordered Karthik to produce all of his personal accounts and adjourned the hearing until June 13.