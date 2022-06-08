One-year fellowship for geriatric doctors in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Geri Care Hospital has announced India’s first ever fellowship in Geriatric Emergency Care given by the Indian College of Emergency Medicine. The people who are qualified for this are MBBS graduates, who are interested in Geriatric Emergency care/MD Geriatrics/MD Internal Medicine/MD Emg Medicine/MD DNB (Family Medicine).

The one-year fellowship is intended to upgrade the knowledge and skills of medical professionals who work within the Geriatric Emergency Care specialisation and teaching faculty in medical college. This course will provide a holistic approach to treating these groups of patients.

“There will be over 319 million elderly persons by 2050, threefold the number identified by the Census in 2011, according to the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI). Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of senior citizens in the country. Therefore, there is an urgent need to integrate geriatric principles into critical care medicine,” said Dr Lakshmipathy Ramesh, founder-director, Geri Care Hospital.

The course will have a total of 12 academic sessions and will also include a hands-on training programme. “An examination will be conducted at the end of the course,” explained Dr Susovan Mitra, director, Fellowship of Geriatric Emergency care, Indian College of Emergency Medicine.

For details, visit www.gericare.in