STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sensitise people on need for masks and vaccine: TN Health Secretary

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to district Collectors and Chennai Corporation Commissioner amid the rising Covid-19 cases.

Published: 08th June 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

People fail to wear masks even as the government insists on them | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to district Collectors and Chennai Corporation Commissioner amid the rising Covid-19 cases. He urged them to sensitise people on the need to wear masks in crowded places, to get vaccinated and maintain social distancing. On Tuesday, the State recorded 144 new cases as against 90 on Monday. The test positivity rate (TPR) increased from 0.8% on Monday to 1.3% on Tuesday.

“It would be prudent to take the warning signs seriously as Monday’s dip was more likely due to lower testing and on weekdays higher numbers are anticipated due to focussed testing,” the Health Secretary said in the letter.

Radhakrishnan said with the detection of BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu and increasing cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, the State is bound to have a steady if not steep increase in cases if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not maintained. After Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur, Madurai, Vellore, Erode, Thanjavur and Ranipet districts have now started reporting more cases, Radhakrishnan noted.

Every week at least one new institutional cluster is being reported and index cases in these clusters have had recent travel history, he said. Isolated cases have also been reported from institutions in Kancheepuram and The Nilgiris and saturation tests are being done to prevent clusters, Radhakrishnan said. He added there is no need to panic as there is only localised increase with identifiable reasons in select districts, but considering the earlier experience we should be alert.

Another cluster?
According to Health Department officials, 18 cases were reported from the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperambadur on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Sanitation TPR
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp