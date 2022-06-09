Chennai Kanchi college cluster reports 29 more Covid cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 29 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperambudur, Kancheepuram district. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, 245 samples were taken on Tuesday and 29 of them tested positive. The test positivity rate at the institute is over 10% now, raising concern over increasing daily Covid cases in the State in recent days.

According to officials, 18 people had tested positive at the institute already. There are many students from other states in the institute. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Shri Sathya Sai Medical College have no active cases now. The Vellore Institute of Technology in Kelambakkam and Anna University had reported 196 and 23 cases respectively, but they are on the decline now, the health minister said.

Though cases on campuses are under control now, new clusters are being reported from residential areas. As many as 17 districts have active cases now. The State, which had as few as 22 cases recently, now reports around 150 new cases daily, he added.The State will conduct mega vaccination camps on June 12 at one lakh sites. The public should make use of this opportunity and get vaccinated, the minister added.

He also requested private hospitals to give booster doses to eligible people only for the price fixed by the Union government. Action will be taken against hospitals if they are found to be overcharging. Those in the age group of 18 to 59 years, who have completed nine months after taking the second dose, can get their booster dose at private hospitals. People aged above 60 years can get it at government hospitals.

ART centre inaugurated

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre at the Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences at Maduranthagam. It was part of the initiative to start ART centres at eight private hospitals in the State. The minister said Health Department officials were conducting inspections in Erode and Salem hospitals in connection with the embryo sale racket.