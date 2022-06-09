STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Golden run of ‘cop’ ends behind bars

A 40-year-old man who posed as a police personnel and relieved people of gold jewellery was arrested in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday.

Published: 09th June 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 40-year-old man who posed as a police personnel and relieved people of gold jewellery was arrested in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday. The accused was identified as S Sivaraman, a resident of Cuddalore. He had allegedly lied to his family for 10 years that he was working as a private company employee in Kancheepuram district when in fact he had no job.

“About a month ago, a 32-year-old woman was relieved of 10 sovereigns. Sivaraman had blocked the woman who was travelling on a two-wheeler and informed her that he was a police personnel in plain clothes and that the SI was arriving at the spot for a vehicle check,” said the police officer.

He claimed that the police officer would demand money if he saw the gold jewellery. “He asked her to give him the jewellery, which he promptly wrapped in a newspaper, and promised to give her back once the officer had left. However, Sivaraman escaped with the jewellery and the woman lodged a complaint,” said a police officer.

Earlier, he had conned a man who was returning from a jewellery shop near Otteri. Based on the complaints, Otteri police registered a case and arrested Sivaraman on Tuesday after sifting through CCTV footage. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp