Online applications for engg counselling open in TN from June 20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Applications for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling will open on June 20. State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy released the schedule for the counselling on Wednesday.

Candidates can start registering applications online on June 20 and the last date to apply is July 19. Random number for all applicants will be released on July 22 and certificate verification will be done between July 20 and 31.

PIC: Ashwin prasath

While the rank list will be released on August 8, online counselling for the special reservation category will be held from August 16 to 18. Counselling for general category students will be held from August 22 to October 14.

Introducing a new rule, the minister said students who take part in the first round of counselling must pay the fees within a week. If they fail to pay, their allotment will be cancelled and those on the waiting list will get preference, he added.

The minister highlighted that the number of facilitation centres has been doubled this year to ensure that students don’t face any inconvenience during online counselling. “This year, the number of facilitation centres (TFCs) has been increased to 110 from 55 last year,” said Ponmudy.

Students can apply from their schools. In the past, concerns were raised by academicians over accessibility to the internet and computers in rural areas. Academicians had said that many students from interior areas faced problems in participating in the online engineering counselling.

Minister said, taking note of the issue, arrangements have been made in government schools for students to apply for online counselling. Supplementary counselling will be held from October 15 to 16 and the entire counselling process will end on October 18. In a related development, admissions to government arts and science colleges will begin on June 27. The last date to apply is July 15.

Anna Univ announces semester exam dates

Chennai: The Anna University on Wednesday announced dates for the semester exam, 2022, for both UG and PG Courses. Dates for BE, BTech, BArch and MArch have been Released. Semester exams for BE and BTech will commence on June 28, while BArch and MArch will start on July 18.