STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Online applications for engg counselling open in TN from June 20

Candidates can start registering applications online on June 20 and the last date to apply is July 19.

Published: 09th June 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Applications for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling will open on June 20. State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy released the schedule for the counselling on Wednesday.

Candidates can start registering applications online on June 20 and the last date to apply is July 19. Random number for all applicants will be released on July 22 and certificate verification will be done between July 20 and 31.

PIC: Ashwin prasath

While the rank list will be released on August 8, online counselling for the special reservation category will be held from August 16 to 18. Counselling for general category students will be held from August 22 to October 14.

Introducing a new rule, the minister said students who take part in the first round of counselling must pay the fees within a week. If they fail to pay, their allotment will be cancelled and those on the waiting list will get preference, he added. 

The minister highlighted that the number of facilitation centres has been doubled this year to ensure that students don’t face any inconvenience during online counselling. “This year, the number of facilitation centres (TFCs) has been increased to 110 from 55 last year,” said Ponmudy. 

Students can apply from their schools. In the past, concerns were raised by academicians over accessibility to the internet and computers in rural areas. Academicians had said that many students from interior areas faced problems in participating in the online engineering counselling. 

Minister said, taking note of the issue, arrangements have been made in government schools for students to apply for online counselling. Supplementary counselling will be held from October 15 to 16 and the entire counselling process will end on October 18. In a related development, admissions to government arts and science colleges will begin on June 27. The last date to apply is July 15.

Anna Univ announces semester exam dates
Chennai: The Anna University on Wednesday announced dates for the semester exam, 2022, for both UG and PG Courses. Dates for BE, BTech, BArch and MArch have been Released. Semester exams for BE and BTech will commence on June 28, while BArch and MArch will start on July 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp