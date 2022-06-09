Tamil Nadu youtuber gets bail in swindling case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten days after the Avadi Cyber Crime police arrested a right-wing YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath for allegedly swindling at least Rs 40 lakhs, which he collected from the public to “renovate temple statues” at Siruvachur, the Poonamallee court on Wednesday granted him bail.

Gopinath was arrested after he asked the public to donate money through the Milaap fundraiser site claiming to renovate statues of sub-temples of Arulmigu Mathura Kaliamman Temple in Siruvachur without getting any permission from the HR&CE Department. The FIR had read that he wrongfully used the amount for personal purposes.

The 32-year-old, a resident of Muthapudupet, is a YouTuber and self proclaimed nationalist who is known to post videos criticising the DMK government. He runs a YouTube channel named Ilaya Bharatham with 2.08 lakh subscribers.

Based on a complaint from T Aravindhan, executive officer of the Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Thirukoil in Siruvachur, the Avadi Cyber crime cell registered a case under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and IT Act section 66 (D) (cheating by personation by using computer resource). He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 30.

His arrest sparked heated conversations on social media as BJP State president K Annamalai and party leader H Raja condemned the arrest and said they would stand with ‘nationalist YouTubers and support them legally’.

HC seeks response on weighing river sand

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of HC, on Wednesday, sought a response from the government on whether proper procedures were being followed while weighing river sand during sales. A GO fixed its cost at Rs 1,000 per unit and the petitioner wanted authorities to take steps to sell river sand by fixing its price only in terms of a metric tonne.

PIL seeks warnings during violent scenes

Chennai: A PIL, filed by a lawyer, seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to display statutory warnings in movies while violent scenes are screened, was dismissed as withdrawn by the Madras high court on Wednesday. As per a Supreme Court order, lawyers cannot file PILs and when the plea came up for hearing, the first bench warned of imposing costs before the plea was withdrawn.