Housing dept tells CMDA its master plan is wrong

CHENNAI: Thrice after Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) refused to reclassify a land parcel at Nandambakkam as a residential zone saying that it falls within the margins of the Adyar River, the State housing department has now told the authority that the city’s master plan could be wrong and that the CMDA must reconsider the application filed by a private firm seeking reclassification of the land. The private firm had been seeking reclassification of six acres of land at Nandambakkam since 2005 and the CMDA has been consistently rejecting the application.

As per Department of Survey maps, the survey number of the land (No. 170 of Nandambakkam village) was earmarked as Adyar River and the plot lies between the river margins. Acting on a recent appeal filed by the firm, housing secretary Hitesh Kumar S Makwana in a communication to CMDA on May 24, said the Department of Survey maps and the city’s master plan could be wrong about the boundaries of the river. If an error is found, it has to be corrected following due procedure and the technical committee must pursue the matter to allocate land-use pattern for the petitioner’s property, the letter has said.

In 2009, the appeals committee of the CMDA rejected the firm’s application after it found the property to be part of the Adyar River. In 2019, the firm again applied and submitted that it has got patta for the land and no-objection certificate (NoC) from the Public Works Department (PWD), which is the custodian of the river. According to sources, the then housing secretary had directed the CMDA to consider the case afresh after conducting a site inspection. But the application was rejected again by the CMDA technical committee at a meeting in September, 2021.

In December, the firm again filed an appeal and approached the CMDA following which the housing secretary reviewed the application. The firm claimed that the land was erroneously described as a waterbody in the Second Master Plan as the developer failed to respond to a newspaper notification to raise objections if any. Incidentally, the Second Master Plan came into being in 2008 while the application was first rejected by the CMDA in 2005.

The firm said it had obtained the NOC from PWD on December 31, 2020, and a revenue department letter from tahsildhar on January 20, 2021, confirming that here was no encroachment. It also said the Adyar River is located on the western side of the land and it has been demarcated by the Public Works Department’s compound wall. Based on these submissions, the housing secretary has suggested that there could be a possibility of error in preparing the master plan and the CMDA must review the application.