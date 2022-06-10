STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Provide pattas to residents of Govindasamy Nagar: Workers federation

The letter said the government sold the land adjacent to Govindasamy Nagar to the family of the businessman who filed the litigation to evict the residents. 

Published: 10th June 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Unorganised Workers’ Federation has sent a letter to Chief Minister and top officials, urging them to provide pattas to residents of Govindasamy Nagar and allow them to stay in the locality itself as there is more than 40ft distance from the canal and the settlement.

The letter said the government sold the land adjacent to Govindasamy Nagar to the family of the businessman who filed the litigation to evict the residents. Stating that evicting the residents who have been living there for years for a private individual is not justified, adding the locality was notified as a slum in 1971. It also urged the government to file a review petition to state the facts before the court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp