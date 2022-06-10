Provide pattas to residents of Govindasamy Nagar: Workers federation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Unorganised Workers’ Federation has sent a letter to Chief Minister and top officials, urging them to provide pattas to residents of Govindasamy Nagar and allow them to stay in the locality itself as there is more than 40ft distance from the canal and the settlement.

The letter said the government sold the land adjacent to Govindasamy Nagar to the family of the businessman who filed the litigation to evict the residents. Stating that evicting the residents who have been living there for years for a private individual is not justified, adding the locality was notified as a slum in 1971. It also urged the government to file a review petition to state the facts before the court.