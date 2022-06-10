Three kidnapped for refusing to pay mamool; six held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sholavaram police late on Wednesday arrested a six-member gang for kidnapping three workers of a metal scrap unit in Ponneri after the owner of the unit refused to pay the gang ‘mamool’ to run his business without hindrance.

According to police sources, a rowdy gang operating from Thiruvallur reached the scrap unit located on Sholavaram bypass road in Ponneri on Tuesday evening and asked for the owner. The employees --- P Jeyaprakash, 29, K Babu, 21, and R Manikandan, 35 ---- said the owner was out of town and asked the men to come back after a few days. But the gang called up the owner on phone and later kidnapped the workers in a car, police said.

“The gang had threatened the owner two weeks ago to pay ‘mamool’ every month but he refused. Irked by his response, the gang kidnapped the employees,” a senior police officer said. The employees were released 30km away from Ponneri on Wednesday afternoon around 2pm. Based on a complaint, the Sholavaram police registered a case and picked up G Ganesh, 25, B Praveen Kumar, 22, M Jeyakumar, 24, A Deepak, 24, A Muhammed Ali, 38, and Y M Raju, 40, from a hideout near Kavangarai in Puzhal around 7pm on Wednesday. Two cars, mobile phones, machetes, and wooden logs were also seized from the gang.