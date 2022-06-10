STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three kidnapped for refusing to pay mamool; six held

“The gang had threatened the owner two weeks ago to pay ‘mamool’ every month but he refused. Irked by his response, the gang kidnapped the employees,” a senior police officer said.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sholavaram police late on Wednesday arrested a six-member gang for kidnapping three workers of a metal scrap unit in Ponneri after the owner of the unit refused to pay the gang ‘mamool’ to run his business without hindrance. 

According to police sources, a rowdy gang operating from Thiruvallur reached the scrap unit located on Sholavaram bypass road in Ponneri on Tuesday evening and asked for the owner. The employees --- P Jeyaprakash, 29, K Babu, 21, and R Manikandan, 35 ---- said the owner was out of town and asked the men to come back after a few days. But the gang called up the owner on phone and later kidnapped the workers in a car, police said. 

“The gang had threatened the owner two weeks ago to pay ‘mamool’ every month but he refused. Irked by his response, the gang kidnapped the employees,” a senior police officer said. The employees were released 30km away from Ponneri on Wednesday afternoon around 2pm.  Based on a complaint, the Sholavaram police registered a case and picked up G Ganesh, 25, B Praveen Kumar, 22, M Jeyakumar, 24, A Deepak, 24, A Muhammed Ali, 38, and Y M Raju, 40, from a hideout near Kavangarai in Puzhal around 7pm on Wednesday. Two cars, mobile phones, machetes, and wooden logs were also seized from the gang.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp