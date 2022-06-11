93 new patrol vehicles for Chennai cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday handed over 93 patrol vehicles to the Greater Chennai Police (GCP). These vehicles will replace the old vehicles in the existing fleet and further strengthen the Modern Control Room of the GCP.

Of the total 93 vehicles costing Rs 14.71 crore, Chennai police will receive 46 vehicles and Chennai Traffic Police will receive 47 vehicles. Patrol vehicles which are more than 10 years old will be replaced by the new ones.

The new vehicles will have patrol signal lights and loudspeakers. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary S K Prabahar, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and other senior police officers were present at the event.