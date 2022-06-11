Chennai man loses Rs 25K in online game, wife kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old woman allegedly killed herself after her husband lost the money kept for their son’s school fees in an online rummy game in Chennai on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, S Bhuvaneshwari of North Mada street at Nandambakkam, worked as a maid while her husband Suresh (40) was unemployed for the past few months. The couple’s son studies Class 9 at a private school in the locality.

“Bhuvaneshwari had arranged Rs 25,000 for her son’s school fees on Monday. On Thursday, when Bhuvaneshwari checked her bank account, she found the money missing and confronted her husband,” said a senior police officer. Suresh, who was in an inebriated state, informed that he had lost the money while playing an online rummy game. Agitated by this, Bhuvaneshwari picked up a fight with her husband, and later in the night, ended her life.

(If in distress, call Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)